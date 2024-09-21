At This Year's Oktoberfest, a Big Security First

Germany's Oktoberfest is open. Mayor Dieter Reiter officially started Oktoberfest at noon local time on Saturday when he inserted the tap into the first beer keg, signaling the 189th start of the festival. Thousands of beer lovers celebrated at the Munich fairground as the first to clink their mugs during the world's largest folk festival, per the AP. Servers immediately began ferrying trays—each carrying up to eight glass mugs—to tables. Revelers started clinking their mugs and taking deep gulps of beer in the stuffy heat of the tent. The celebration runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the Theresienwiese fairground.

The numbers: Some 6 million visitors are expected over the festival's 16 days—up to 600,000 each day—and can expect to shell out between $15 and $17 or so for a 33-ounce mug of beer. This year's prices are roughly 3.87% more than in 2023. The event was skipped in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with COVID-19, but it returned in 2022.