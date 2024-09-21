Owning vs. Renting? American Views May Be Shifting

The reasons are varied. For example, some interviewed say they can invest their money more wisely elsewhere rather than in a residence. The story also notes that even some of the richest homebuyers prefer taking out a loan rather than paying cash, for tax purposes, and high interest rates have made it too painful. And there's just plain math: It's now cheaper to rent than buy in the nation's 50 biggest metro areas, according to Bankrate. All in all, the spike in "millionaire renters signals a broad recalibration in the way some Americans think about homeownership," per the Journal.

A previous story at CNBC interviewed a 39-year-old millionaire who opts to rent and says it makes sense both financially and personally, the latter because of the more hassle-free and mobile life she's able to lead. "Many people still ask me why I'm renting when I can afford to buy a place, but I've learned to stop justifying it to others with different values," says Bernadette Joy, CEO of Crush Your Money Goals. "So the last time I was asked, I simply responded: 'I'm happy where I am.'" An analysis at Yahoo Finance also takes note of the millionaire trend and lays out how it might make sense for the middle class, too. "Homeownership has long been tied to the American Dream," per the story, "but that thinking could be changing." (More millionaires stories.)