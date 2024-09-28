Israel Follows Up With Another Bombardment

Israeli airstrikes hit areas near Beirut on Saturday evening, hours after Hezbollah confirmed that its longtime leader was killed in heavy bombing overnight near Lebanon's capital. Allies of Hezbollah urged quick retaliation for the death of Hassan Nasrallah, and the Middle East prepared for further escalation. "We are at what appears to be a historic turning point," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The State Department ordered certain Americans out of Beirut. Developments involved: