Model, 81, Nearly Became Oldest Miss Universe Contestant

Choi Soon-hwa may not have won Miss Universe Korea, but her appearance at Monday's pageant proved, as CNN put it, that "age is just a number." Choi, variously reported as 80 or 81, had hopes of becoming the oldest woman ever to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, and she was one of 32 finalists at the Miss Universe Korea pageant. But, despite winning the "best dresser" award, a younger finalist ultimately took home the crown and will go on to compete at the Miss Universe pageant next month. Even so, Choi, who started modeling in the 1970s, is proud of her accomplishment: "Even at this age, I had the courage to grab onto an opportunity and take on a challenge," she tells the AP.