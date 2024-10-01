Model, 81, Nearly Became Oldest Miss Universe Contestant

Choi Soon-hwa may not have won Miss Universe Korea, but her appearance at Monday's pageant proved, as CNN put it, that "age is just a number." Choi, variously reported as 80 or 81, had hopes of becoming the oldest woman ever to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, and she was one of 32 finalists at the Miss Universe Korea pageant. But, despite winning the "best dresser" award, a younger finalist ultimately took home the crown and will go on to compete at the Miss Universe pageant next month. Even so, Choi, who started modeling in the 1970s, is proud of her accomplishment: "Even at this age, I had the courage to grab onto an opportunity and take on a challenge," she tells the AP.
"I want people to look at me and realize that you can live healthier and find joy in life when you find things you want to do and challenge yourself to achieve that dream," she says. Monday's contest saw her strutting her stuff across the stage as well as singing during the talent portion of the competition. The Miss Universe organization just this year lifted its previous ban on anyone older than 28 competing. (It also lifted its ban on mothers competing—a ban that still exists in the Miss World organization.)