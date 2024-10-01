Perfection: NFL QB Enters the Record Books

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions threw a perfect game Monday night in his team's win against Seattle, and he's now in the record books, reports ESPN. Goff completed 18 of 18 passes, the first time a quarterback in league history completed all his passes on more than 10 attempts. Back in 2005, Kurt Warner went 10 for 10 for the Cardinals. Goff also now holds the mark for most yards without an incompletion (292), notes NBC Sports.

Gravy: Incredibly, Goff also caught a pass, for a touchdown no less. It came in the third quarter on a trick play in which Amon-Ra St. Brown threw him a short pass in the end zone. It was the first TD reception of his career, and it means that he "finished the night with more touchdown receptions than incompletions," notes the Athletic.