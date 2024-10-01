Perfection: NFL QB Enters the Record Books

Jared Goff of the Lions completed 18 of 18 passes. He caught one, too
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 1, 2024 5:47 AM CDT
Lions QB Enters Record Book With Perfect Game
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff gets ready to pass against the Seattle Seahawks Monday night in Detroit.   (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions threw a perfect game Monday night in his team's win against Seattle, and he's now in the record books, reports ESPN. Goff completed 18 of 18 passes, the first time a quarterback in league history completed all his passes on more than 10 attempts. Back in 2005, Kurt Warner went 10 for 10 for the Cardinals. Goff also now holds the mark for most yards without an incompletion (292), notes NBC Sports.

  • Gravy: Incredibly, Goff also caught a pass, for a touchdown no less. It came in the third quarter on a trick play in which Amon-Ra St. Brown threw him a short pass in the end zone. It was the first TD reception of his career, and it means that he "finished the night with more touchdown receptions than incompletions," notes the Athletic.

  • 'Good day:' "I was kind of aware of it today, about the middle of the third quarter," Goff said after the game. "I was like, 'I couldn't think of one,' but then I threw the one out of bounds that ended up being offensive pass interference and I was like, 'Does that count?'" It did not. "Yeah, it's a good day."
  • No game ball: Coach Dan Campbell told reporters he wasn't aware of the record immediately after the game. "I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful," he said. "I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not realize he was perfect. ... You could feel it. He really found his rhythm early." The Lions won, 42-29.
