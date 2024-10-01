Dockworkers' Strike Could Welcome Back Inflation

Dockworkers at three dozen ports from Maine to Texas walked off the job early Tuesday in a strike that "could reignite inflation and cause shortages of goods if it goes on more than a few weeks," the AP reports. The affected East and Gulf Coast ports "handle more than half of American import and export volumes," per the Wall Street Journal . The strike affects some 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association, whose contract with the ports expired at midnight. The workers, who earn a base salary of roughly $81,000 per year, are seeking better wages and guarantees that their jobs won't become automated.

The strike went ahead despite some progress in talks on Monday. The White House is pressuring the two sides to reach a fair deal as the strike could cost the economy around $4 billion per day, according to JPMorgan estimates. The US Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, said both sides had moved closer to a resolution. ILA initially requested a 77% pay increase over six years and a complete ban on automation, per the AP. The alliance said it raised its offer of a 40% raise over six years to 50% and promised to continue with automation limits in the old contract.

ILA said the proposal "fell far short" of its demands. "We are prepared ... to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve," said ILA President Harold Daggett. The AP notes "a lengthy shutdown could raise prices on goods around the country and potentially cause shortages" as the holiday shopping season nears. The Journal notes big retailers brought in products earlier than usual and diverted other cargoes to West Coast ports in anticipation of a strike, but product shortages and higher shipping costs could come in time. Among other things, the ports handle 75% of the nation's supply of bananas.