Canadian Marathon Gets Unexpected Runner

Runners in a recent Canadian half-marathon were joined by a surprise competitor of the four-legged variety—a Newfoundland goat who escaped from his pumpkin patch to join the fun. The goat, named Joshua, broke away from a tether to jump in the race, and per CBC News , he completed almost 2.5 miles before his owners saw photos of him alongside runners on social media. After securing their pet, they decided to let him finish the race; they drove him to a spot about 800 feet from the race's end and released him. Joshua received a medal when he crossed the finish line, along with GOAT status among attendees, who lined up to snap photos with him for an hour.

Jeremy Taylor of Taylor's Pumpkin Patch in Conception Bay South told CBC News that Joshua, his family's pet for 10 years, likes getting social during pumpkin season. "He's used to large groups of people, and he really gets involved. When he seen [sic] the crowd running, he decided to join in, not really knowing this is one of the longest runs he's ever had." Per the Washington Post, goats typically live up to 12 years, and Joshua has struggled on his quarter-mile family walks due to a strained leg. But the injury didn't stop Joshua.

Going viral might mean less time nibbling around the pumpkin patch for Joshua—he already has a gig booked to drop the puck at an upcoming local hockey game. But Heidi Taylor says Joshua's marathon days are over because she's worried the aging goat will get lost or injured. While he might not participate in Conception Bay South's next race, Joshua has sealed his spot as its mascot. "There may be a spot for Joshua on next year's medal," said the town's mayor, Darrin Bent. (One Italian island has a request: please adopt our goats.)