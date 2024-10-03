Painting Found in Trash 60 Years Ago Could Be a Picasso

An Italian family hopes to prove definitively that a painting discarded from a villa on the island of Capri more than 60 years ago is a Picasso, and has been gathering scientific data it hopes will persuade Picasso's estate administration in Paris to make the definitive call. The rolled-up canvas of a female figure was discovered in a pile of trash that a junk dealer was hired to discard in the early 1960s; he framed it, and it hung innocuously in the family living room and then restaurant in Pompei, near Naples, for years until his son decided to investigate, the AP reports. "My mother called it ugly," the junk dealer's son, Andrea Lo Russo, said Thursday. "Here, we are used to landscapes featuring the sea."