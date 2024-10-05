WH on False Helene Rumors: Stop 'Spreading This Poison'

As local, state, and federal authorities scramble to help those hit hardest by Hurricane Helene, which killed more than 220, they've got another problem to deal with: conspiracy theories about relief efforts, per Reuters and CNN. "Disinformation of this kind can discourage people from seeking critical assistance when they need it most," a White House memo notes. "It is paramount that every leader, whatever their political beliefs, stops spreading this poison." The AP reports that some of what's been disseminated about the storm and its aftermath is being helped along by "state-run media and disinformation campaigns run by China and Russia," which boost the misleading claims. More on what's been spreading:





$750 rumor: ABC 10 News addresses the false claim that FEMA is distributing $750 to those most in need—and that's it. The $750 payment is meant to more immediately help people buy food, water, baby formula, medicine, and other emergency supplies, but FEMA notes "there are other forms of assistance that you may qualify to receive once you apply for disaster assistance ... such as support for temporary housing and home repair costs." Call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 for more info.