Report: House Republicans Will Help Override Trump Vetoes

House Republicans are preparing an unusual break with President Trump, lining up votes to override two of his vetoes in what would be a rare act of open defiance, per Politico and Axios . According to both outlets, the House is expected to vote Thursday to overturn Trump's rejection of two bipartisan bills: one to ease financing terms for a long-planned drinking water pipeline in southeastern Colorado, and another to enlarge land reserved for the Miccosukee Tribe in the Florida Everglades. Both measures cleared Congress in December with support from both parties, but reversing a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, a bar that is seldom reached.

Trump, in veto messages released last week, argued the Colorado water bill would "continue the failed policies of the past by forcing Federal taxpayers to bear even more of the massive costs of a local water project." On the Miccosukee bill, he accused the tribe of blocking his immigration agenda and said the measure would favor "special interests." The Miccosukee Tribe has been at odds with the White House over plans for its Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention facility. Florida lawmakers from both parties supported the land measure; Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez framed it as an issue of "fairness and conservation."

The pipeline project runs through the district of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a Trump ally who nonetheless objected to the veto, suggesting it was retaliation for her signing a discharge petition to force a vote on releasing Epstein-related documents last month. The veto fights highlight a growing pattern of friction between Trump and high-profile Republican women in Congress, per Axios, even as much of the party remains firmly aligned with him.