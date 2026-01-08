Vance: Woman Killed Was a 'Little Brainwashed'

The Trump administration doubled down in aggressive fashion Thursday in defense of the ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis. The strongest words came from Vice President JD Vance, who appeared at Thursday's press briefing and described 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good—the woman killed—as a "little brainwashed," reports the BBC.

"I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it's a tragedy of her own making and a tragedy of the far-left who has marshaled an entire movement—a lunatic fringe—against our law enforcement officers," he said.

"What young mother shows up and decides they're gonna throw their car in front of ICE officers enforcing legitimate law?" he said. "You've gotta be a little brainwashed to get to that point."