Vance: Woman Killed Was a 'Little Brainwashed'

Vice president calls Minneapolis death a 'tragedy,' but says the left is to blame
Posted Jan 8, 2026 2:00 PM CST
Vance: Woman Killed Was a 'Little Brainwashed'
Federal agents confront protesters outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.   (AP Photo/Tom Baker)

The Trump administration doubled down in aggressive fashion Thursday in defense of the ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis. The strongest words came from Vice President JD Vance, who appeared at Thursday's press briefing and described 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good—the woman killed—as a "little brainwashed," reports the BBC.

  • "I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it's a tragedy of her own making and a tragedy of the far-left who has marshaled an entire movement—a lunatic fringe—against our law enforcement officers," he said.
  • "What young mother shows up and decides they're gonna throw their car in front of ICE officers enforcing legitimate law?" he said. "You've gotta be a little brainwashed to get to that point."

  • Vance and others in the administration maintain that the officer fired to defend his life, asserting that Good was about to drive into him. Media outlets have raised questions about that narrative after parsing different video angles. Vance acknowledged the circumstances are "up for debate," but he said a bigger issue is that those on the left have turned law enforcement "into the enemy."
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt voiced a similar sentiment, reports CNN. "The deadly incident that took place in Minnesota yesterday occurred as a result of a larger sinister left-wing movement that has spread across our country where our brave women and men of law enforcement are under organized attack," she said.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X