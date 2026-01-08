Vance: Woman Killed Was a 'Little Brainwashed'

The Trump administration doubled down in aggressive fashion Thursday in defense of the ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis. The strongest words came from Vice President JD Vance, who appeared at Thursday's press briefing and described 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good—the woman killed—as a "little brainwashed," reports the BBC.
- "I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it's a tragedy of her own making and a tragedy of the far-left who has marshaled an entire movement—a lunatic fringe—against our law enforcement officers," he said.
- "What young mother shows up and decides they're gonna throw their car in front of ICE officers enforcing legitimate law?" he said. "You've gotta be a little brainwashed to get to that point."