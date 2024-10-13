New Sam's Club Model Ditches Checkout Lines

Sam's Club is testing out a checkout-free future, leaning into its Scan & Go app that allows customers a brick-and-mortar shopping experience, sans the lines. CNBC reports that the member's club is reopening a store in Dallas that will allow customers to shop in a show-room like space, scanning items on their phones as they browse everything from diamonds and cars to their signature Member's Mark fare. "It really eliminates the most painful part of these membership clubs, which is the long lines to check out," says Peter Keith, a senior research analyst at Piper Sandler.