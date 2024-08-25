The Strange Pull of Costco

While most Americans know what the inside of a Costco looks like, the company still holds a bit of mystique. With no media relations office and execs who tend to avoid press, the inner workings of the superstore are tucked firmly behind the curtain as it sails on its reputation for great deals and member loyalty. "They have amazing discipline," Zeynep Ton, a professor at MIT's School of Management, tells the New York Times. "If you go on LinkedIn, you won't find much information about their executives." The Times takes a look at how Costco shaped America's shopping habits while dropping interesting context (did you know they are the biggest vendor of fine Bordeaux wines? We didn't, either!). Here are some insights: