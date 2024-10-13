In Church, Harris Praises 'the Angels Among Us'

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke of faith and unity at a church service in North Carolina on Sunday, praising the heroic efforts of residents who helped others after Hurricane Helene struck the state last month. "Moments of crisis, I believe, do have a way of revealing the heroes among us, the angels among us, and of showing us all the best of who we are," Harris said, per CNN. "And these hurricanes have revealed heroes around all of us. Heroes who do not ask the injured or stranded whether they are a Republican or a Democrat, but who simply ask, 'Are you OK?'"
Harris criticized those spreading false claims about the federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, without mentioning Donald Trump by name. "There are some who are not acting in the spirit of community," the Democratic nominee told the predominately Black congregation, adding that such misinformation hurts efforts to get life-saving information to people in need, per the AP. Harris was scheduled to hold a rally later in the day in Greenville. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)