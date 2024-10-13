In Church, Harris Praises 'the Angels Among Us'

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke of faith and unity at a church service in North Carolina on Sunday, praising the heroic efforts of residents who helped others after Hurricane Helene struck the state last month. "Moments of crisis, I believe, do have a way of revealing the heroes among us, the angels among us, and of showing us all the best of who we are," Harris said, per CNN. "And these hurricanes have revealed heroes around all of us. Heroes who do not ask the injured or stranded whether they are a Republican or a Democrat, but who simply ask, 'Are you OK?'"