Boeing Yanks Its 'Best Offer' to Striking Workers

Boeing made a "best and final offer" to 33,000 striking workers in late September. It's now yanked it off the table. The Guardian reports the company has withdrawn it's 30% pay increase offer, which would have been phased in over four years, after talks reached a stalemate. The company says that after Monday and Tuesday talks with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) went nowhere, no further negotiations are planned. More:

What the IAM wants: A 40% increase and a defined-benefit pension brought back. It has branded Boeing as being "hell-bent on standing on the non-negotiated offer."

A 40% increase and a defined-benefit pension brought back. It has branded Boeing as being "hell-bent on standing on the non-negotiated offer." What Boeing says it offered: Boeing said average annual pay for machinists would jump from $75,608 to $111,155 at the close of the four-year contract, per the AP.