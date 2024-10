One of the splashier claims in Bob Woodward's new book is accurate, per the Kremlin, though it shot down a second one. The book, War, asserts that former President Trump and Vladimir Putin have spoken by phone as many as seven times since Trump left office and that Trump secretly shipped Putin COVID tests in 2020 for his personal use. The latest:

Kremlin rep Dmitry Peskov said in a written statement to Bloomberg News on Wednesday that then-President Trump did send COVID testing devices to Putin, though he added, "we also sent equipment at the beginning of the pandemic."