Trump Flips Harris' Lead in Two Blue Wall States

"The results represent troubling signs for Democrats: Harris' lead appears to be shrinking in key battlegrounds as Election Day approaches," writes Kierra Frazier at Politico. As Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy puts it: "The Harris post-debate starburst dims to a glow as Harris enters the last weeks slipping slightly in the Rust Belt." An Axios analysis by Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei notes that Harris' recent media blitz doesn't "seem to be moving the the needle much, if it all," and the stagnation is showing up in the polls.

Much of the focus in coverage centers on Pennsylvania, which both campaigns see as the most likeliest to tip the election, reports the New York Times. Proof of that is evident in campaign spending: Harris and Trump, along with their allies, are on track to spend $350 million on TV ads in the state, roughly $140 million more than the next closest state (Michigan) and more than Michigan and Wisconsin combined. (More Election 2024 stories.)