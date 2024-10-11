Interim NYPD Commissioner Is Quitting, Too: Report

Interim NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon will step down in the coming days, weeks after the previous commissioner , Politico is reporting, citing sources who saw Donlon and his advisers packing up their belongings at department headquarters Thursday. WABC also reports on the departure, noting Donlon could exit as early as this week, though an announcement isn't expected "until next week at the earliest." Donlon took over for former commissioner Edward Caban, who resigned after federal investigators searched his home and seized his and his twin brother's phones amid allegations that James Caban ran a protection racket. Donlon, a former FBI agent, also had his home raided shortly after accepting the commissioner job last month.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, indicted on federal corruption charges, has seen a number of high-profile departures. Just this week, Adams confirmed the resignations of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks, Director of Asian Affairs Winnie Greco, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, and Mohamed Bahi, the mayor's liaison to the Muslim community, who became the second person to be charged in the investigation. He's accused of "encouraging a businessman to solicit illegal straw donations from four of the businessman's employees and to then lie about it to the FBI," per ABC News.

But Adams, accused of knowingly accepting illegal donations from straw donors, claimed there was no change with Donlon on Thursday. "The police commissioner is standing next to us right now doing his job," he told reporters. "When we announce personnel movement, we always let you know." A rep for his City Hall press office denied to Politico that Donlon would immediately step down. The rep said the mayor is "considering a number of qualified candidates for the role of police commissioner, including Interim Police Commissioner Donlon." Other candidates include the Sanitation Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Ben Tucker, who previously served as first deputy NYPD commissioner, per Politico. (More NYPD stories.)