US / NYPD NYPD Commissioner Resigns, Days After Phone Was Seized NBC says departure may revolve around his brother's nightclub security business By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 12, 2024 11:44 AM CDT Copied Edward A. Caban speaks after being sworn in as NYPD police commissioner on July 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File) The commissioner of the NYPD is resigning after a little more than a year on the job amid multiple federal investigations into the government of Mayor Eric Adams. Much is unclear at this point, but NBC News reports that Edward Caban's resignation may stem from alleged conflicts of interest related to his twin brother's nightclub security business. Stepping down: "I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why—for the good of this city and this department—I have made the difficult decision to resign as police commissioner," Caban wrote in an email to members of the force. Phones seized: Last week, the feds seized the phones of several New York City officials. The seizures are related to four separate federal investigations, one of which involves Caban, 57, and his twin brother, James, per the New York Times. Both brothers had their phones seized. Brother's role: James Caban is a former NYPD officer whose company provides security at nightclubs, and NBC reports that investigators are trying to determine if he profited from his brother's job as commissioner. "Specifically, the investigation is looking into whether James Caban was paid by bars and clubs in Midtown and Queens to act as a police liaison, and if those clubs were then afforded special treatment by local precincts," per the story, which cites anonymous sources. A first: Edward Caban is of Puerto Rican heritage, per the AP. When he was sworn in last year, he became the first Latino to lead the nation's largest police force.