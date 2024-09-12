NYPD Commissioner Resigns, Days After Phone Was Seized

The commissioner of the NYPD is resigning after a little more than a year on the job amid multiple federal investigations into the government of Mayor Eric Adams. Much is unclear at this point, but NBC News reports that Edward Caban's resignation may stem from alleged conflicts of interest related to his twin brother's nightclub security business.

Stepping down: "I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why—for the good of this city and this department—I have made the difficult decision to resign as police commissioner," Caban wrote in an email to members of the force.