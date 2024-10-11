Tesla's Latest: 'Fall Asleep and Wake Up at Your Destination'

It doesn't have a steering wheel or pedals, but Elon Musk has "staked Tesla's future" on his company's new Cybercab, unveiled Thursday evening at a Warner Bros. studio in Hollywood. The company's CEO vowed that the self-driving two-seater "robotaxi," which the New York Times notes "appeared to be made of stainless steel," will be able to transport passengers to where they need to go without the need for human intervention. "You can fall asleep and wake up at your destination," Musk said at the event, per the AP. "It's going to be a glorious future."

Timeline: Musk first said the Cybercabs, which will reportedly sell for less than $30,000, would be available by 2026, though he then changed that to "before 2027," per the AP. Even those enthusiastic about Musk's plans acknowledge it's going to take some time before people are riding around in Tesla robotaxis. The concept "represents a potential paradigm shift in the transportation industry, but it's not going to happen overnight," says Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.