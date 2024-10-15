He Passes for 817 Yards in Single Game, but Loses

Louisiana high school QB Peyton Houston has an epic game
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 15, 2024 7:02 AM CDT
He Just Had One of the Best Games in High School History
A screen shot of Peyton Houston.   (YouTube)

The box score for Louisiana high school quarterback Peyton Houston in his team's game over the weekend is mind-boggling: He threw for 817 yards and eight touchdowns, and ran for 102 yards and two TDs on top of that, reports USA Today. And if you think his Evangel Christian Academy team was simply running up the score on a weak opponent, think again—they lost 77-76 in overtime to Captain Shreve High School.

  • One record: Houston's game broke the single-game mark of 787 passing yards in the record books of the National Federation of State High School Associations, per the Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate.

  • Just shy: However, Houston fell a bit short of what is considered the national record of 837 yards, set by Pennsylvania's Will Grier in 2015, per the Athletic. That stat is kept by MaxPreps, which tracks high school sports data.
  • Video: See examples of big plays Houston made in the game here and here. "It's pretty cool," the teen said afterward. "My teammates did a great job—my line blocked well and the receivers got open."
  • Going places: Houston is a 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore who already is getting looks from the likes of LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor, Miami, Colorado, and Tennessee.
(More high school football stories.)

