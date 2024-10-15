He Passes for 817 Yards in Single Game, but Loses

The box score for Louisiana high school quarterback Peyton Houston in his team's game over the weekend is mind-boggling: He threw for 817 yards and eight touchdowns, and ran for 102 yards and two TDs on top of that, reports USA Today. And if you think his Evangel Christian Academy team was simply running up the score on a weak opponent, think again—they lost 77-76 in overtime to Captain Shreve High School.

One record: Houston's game broke the single-game mark of 787 passing yards in the record books of the National Federation of State High School Associations, per the Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate.