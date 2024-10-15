Pelosi on Her Role in Biden's Exit: 'You Decide to Win'

Nancy Pelosi's book, The Art of Power, dropped over the summer, not long after President Biden dropped his reelection run. Now, the former speaker of the house is making the rounds to talk about her role in pressuring Biden to step aside, as well as her thoughts on former President Trump and his new rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.



On Biden: Speaking to the Guardian's Jonathan Freedland in a Politics Weekly America podcast that aired Tuesday, Pelosi said she still thinks of Biden as a good friend and ally, per the Guardian. But when asked if she's spoken to Biden since her intervention in July, she responded, "Not since then, no. But I'm prayerful about it."