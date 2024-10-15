Governor Candidate Sues CNN, Alleges Defamation

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has filed a defamation suit against CNN over its report last month accusing him of making of disturbing comments in an online pornography forum, reports WRAL. Robinson is running for governor as the GOP nominee, though he has lost much of his staff since the report emerged. Robinson called the report—among other things, it alleged that Robinson referred to himself as a "Black Nazi"—nothing but "salacious tabloid lies." Borrowing language used by Clarence Thomas decades ago, he described the report as a "high-tech lynching."