Amid Scandal, a Mass Exit From Mark Robinson Campaign

In the wake of his big scandal, four top staffers have resigned from Mark Robinson's gubernatorial campaign. Robinson, currently the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, has long been known for inflammatory comments, but he insists he did not make the alleged racist and sexually explicit posts on a pornography website for which he is currently under fire. Even so, his campaign announced Sunday it had lost Conrad Pogorzelski III, Robinson's general consultant and senior adviser; Chris Rodriguez, campaign manager; Heather Whillier, finance director; and Jason Rizk, deputy campaign manager, Politico reports. Sources tell WUNC other staffers have also exited the campaign, and just three remain: two spokespeople and a bodyguard.