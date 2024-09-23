Amid Scandal, a Mass Exit From Mark Robinson Campaign

In the wake of his big scandal, four top staffers have resigned from Mark Robinson's gubernatorial campaign. Robinson, currently the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, has long been known for inflammatory comments, but he insists he did not make the alleged racist and sexually explicit posts on a pornography website for which he is currently under fire. Even so, his campaign announced Sunday it had lost Conrad Pogorzelski III, Robinson's general consultant and senior adviser; Chris Rodriguez, campaign manager; Heather Whillier, finance director; and Jason Rizk, deputy campaign manager, Politico reports. Sources tell WUNC other staffers have also exited the campaign, and just three remain: two spokespeople and a bodyguard.
Robinson, a Republican seeking to replace outgoing Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper, is running against Democrat Josh Stein, currently North Carolina's attorney general. (North Carolina elects its governor and lieutenant governor separately; Robinson and Cooper were not part of a joint ticket.) Recent polls have shown Stein up by as much as a dozen points or more, and GOP officials in North Carolina are concerned about Robinson's chances of winning, but he has so far refused to exit the race. In a statement Sunday, he said polls have "consistently underestimated Republican support." Campaign events were canceled for a few days after the story about the porn website broke, but Robinson is scheduled to make a campaign appearance Monday. (More Mark Robinson stories.)