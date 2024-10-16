Politics / Donald Trump 2024 To Highlight Harris 'Lie,' Trump to Work at a McDonald's Planned move follows his claims that Harris has lied about a 1980s job there By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Oct 16, 2024 7:36 AM CDT Copied Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) While on the campaign trail, Kamala Harris has made repeated references to a summer job she once had at McDonald's in the 1980s. Donald Trump has repeatedly accused her of lying about the gig—and plans to "work the fry cooker" himself in Pennsylvania this weekend to highlight what he claims are her lies on the subject. More: Trump, line 1: The Republican presidential candidate's focus on Harris' claim emerged about six weeks ago. At the time, the Independent reports Trump told the Moms for Liberty convention in Washington, DC, "Turned out she didn't work at McDonalds. After an exhaustive study that took about 20 minutes, they found out she never worked there." Trump, line 2: He continued later on Truth Social: "Comrade Kamala Harris lied about working at McDonalds. SHE NEVER WORKED THERE, they think she's 'nuts.'" Trump, line 3: He then had this to say at a California press conference: "She said she stood over those french fries when they were being fried, and it was so tough work. She never worked there. She's a liar." The genesis: The Independent reports the questions around that piece of Harris work history were first raised by the Free Beacon, which flagged the fact Harris did not include the summer job on a resume she created when applying for law clerk positions in the late 1980s. Trump's fry plan: The Inquirer reports Trump will make his third campaign visit to the state this weekend, and plans to catch the Steelers-Jets game in Pittsburgh in addition to his time at a McDonald's—the specific location hasn't been revealed. While in Indiana, Pennsylvania, last month, he wanted to work as a fry cook to "see how it is." CNN reports it'll happen on Sunday. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.) Report an error