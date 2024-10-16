To Highlight Harris 'Lie,' Trump to Work at a McDonald's

While on the campaign trail, Kamala Harris has made repeated references to a summer job she once had at McDonald's in the 1980s. Donald Trump has repeatedly accused her of lying about the gig—and plans to "work the fry cooker" himself in Pennsylvania this weekend to highlight what he claims are her lies on the subject. More:

Trump, l ine 2: He continued later on Truth Social: "Comrade Kamala Harris lied about working at McDonalds. SHE NEVER WORKED THERE, they think she's 'nuts.'"

Trump, line 3: He then had this to say at a California press conference: "She said she stood over those french fries when they were being fried, and it was so tough work. She never worked there. She's a liar."