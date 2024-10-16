Seinfeld: What I Said About 'Extreme Left' Is 'Not True'

In April, Jerry Seinfeld caused a bit of a hubbub when he told the New Yorker that the "extreme left and PC crap" were responsible for bringing comedy down—a remark he's now hanging his head about. Per Variety , the 70-year-old comedian appeared on his friend Tom Papa's Breaking Bread podcast Tuesday, expressing some regret over his statements. "I said that the 'extreme left' has suppressed the art of comedy," Seinfeld said. "I did say that. That's not true."

"Does culture change and are there things I used to say that [I can't now]? Yes, but that's the biggest and easiest target," he continued. "You can't say certain words ... about groups. So what? The accuracy of your observation has to be 100 times finer than that to just be a comedian ... So I don't think, as I said, the 'extreme left' has done anything to inhibit the art of comedy."

Seinfeld also noted that he never said he wouldn't perform at colleges because they're too politically correct. "I have no problem with kids, performing for them," he said. "I was just at the University of Indiana ... I do colleges all the time." The Guardian notes that, after Seinfeld made his original comments in April, even Seinfeld co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus pushed back. "When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness ... to me that's a red flag, because it sometimes means something else," she said at the time. "I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don't know how else to say it." (More Jerry Seinfeld stories.)