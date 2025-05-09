Kanye West Is Having a Tumultuous Week

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are tussling over the kids again. TMZ reports that an attorney for the 47-year-old rapper sent a cease and desist letter to Kardashian's legal team "concerning the welfare and custody" of the couple's four children, including 11-year-old daughter North West, who West said was left by herself in a car while Kardashian was at this week's Met Gala. West says Kardashian not only violated their joint custody deal by doing that, but also by exploiting North by putting up pics and video of the tween online, as well as by denying him "meaningful access" to his kids.
Specifically, West claims he hasn't seen son Saint, 9, at all in 2025, though TMZ notes there are pics of him with Saint in Japan in January. In addition to the newest developments with his ex, West has also been thrust back into the spotlight by two other incidents:
- HuffPost reports that West stormed out of an interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday after less than five minutes, miffed right from the start when his introduction included his last name, which he called his "slave name." The last straw came, however, when the UK journalist tried to pivot to West's X account, where the performer regularly puts up antisemitic posts, and undercounted West's online followers by a million or so. When a confused Morgan didn't understand why West, who was speaking on video from Spain, was getting so upset, the rapper told him to take "accountability" and left the chat, saying on his way out, "We can circle back when you can count." More here.
- Ye also now claims his newest single is banned from "all digital streaming platforms," reports Billboard. Perhaps the name and content of the song has something to do with that: It's called "Heil Hitler" and features Kanye complaining about his custody issues and other gripes, with a chorus that repeats the title and adds in a more colloquial form of the n-word. At least one version of the song remained up on X as of Friday morning.
