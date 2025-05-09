Kanye West Is Having a Tumultuous Week

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are tussling over the kids again. TMZ reports that an attorney for the 47-year-old rapper sent a cease and desist letter to Kardashian's legal team "concerning the welfare and custody" of the couple's four children, including 11-year-old daughter North West, who West said was left by herself in a car while Kardashian was at this week's Met Gala. West says Kardashian not only violated their joint custody deal by doing that, but also by exploiting North by putting up pics and video of the tween online, as well as by denying him "meaningful access" to his kids.