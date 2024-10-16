Trump: I'm 'the Father of IVF'

Donald Trump, speaking in front of an all-female audience Tuesday at a town hall event in Georgia, declared that he is "the father of IVF." The former president told Fox News moderator Harris Faulkner that Republicans "really are the party for IVF," AL.com reports. "We want fertilization, and it's all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we're out there on IVF, even more than them." He said that he had asked Republican Sen. Katie Britt to explain the fertility procedure to him after Alabama's top court ruled that frozen embryos are children, reports NBC News. "I said explain IVF very quickly, and within about two minutes, I understood it," Trump said. "I said, no, no, we're totally in favor of IVF."