Texas Board Denies Clemency in Shaken Baby Syndrome Case

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a request for clemency for a man who this week could be the first person in the US executed for a murder conviction tied to the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome. The parole board voted Wednesday against recommending that Robert Roberson's death sentence be commuted to life in prison or that his execution be delayed, the AP reports. Roberson, 57, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening for the 2002 killing of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis. Roberson has long proclaimed his innocence.