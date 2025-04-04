NSA, Cyber Command Chief Abruptly Fired

Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command, was abruptly ousted on Thursday, according to Democrats on intelligence committees—and far-right activist Laura Loomer. "NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired," Loomer said in a post on X early Friday. "Given the fact that the NSA is arguably the most powerful intel agency in the world, we cannot allow for a Biden nominee to hold that position," she said.

Loomer's meeting with Trump. The New York Times, citing a "US official briefed on the matter," reports that Loomer called for Haugh's firing during an Oval Office meeting with President Trump. The meeting reportedly also led to the firings of other senior national security officials.