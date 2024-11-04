These States Are Bona Fide Wine-Guzzlers

If you've needed to take the edge off lately with a glass of wine, you're not alone—especially if you live in DC. The nation's capital ranks as the place in the US that drinks the most fermented grape juice, per the Visual Capitalist data firm, which used stats on the annual per capita consumption of wine in gallons in 2022, by state, from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. So how much wine do residents of the District of Columbia down in a year? About 41 bottles, according to VC's numbers; the average across the US is 16.4 bottles. Here, the states that join DC to make up the top 10:



States with most wine consumption

District of Columbia New Hampshire Vermont Delaware California Hawaii Florida Massachusetts Nevada Oregon