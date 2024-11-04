2 Boaters Dead, 5 Missing in First Days of Crab Season

The US Coast Guard has suspended a massive search for four boaters who went missing in Northern California after their boat capsized over the weekend, the AP reports. Search crews found an 11-year-old boy alive and recovered the body of a teenager, officials said Monday. Crews began searching by land, sea, and air Saturday evening after the Coast Guard received a report that a 21-foot boat carrying three adults and three children had failed to return to shore in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, US Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Levi Read said.