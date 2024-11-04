2 Boaters Dead, 5 Missing in First Days of Crab Season

The US Coast Guard has suspended a massive search for four boaters who went missing in Northern California after their boat capsized over the weekend, the AP reports. Search crews found an 11-year-old boy alive and recovered the body of a teenager, officials said Monday. Crews began searching by land, sea, and air Saturday evening after the Coast Guard received a report that a 21-foot boat carrying three adults and three children had failed to return to shore in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, US Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Levi Read said.
On Sunday, search crews found the 11-year-old boy alive along South Salmon Creek Beach, north of Bodega Bay, who was taken to a hospital and stabilized. The boy, who was found wearing a vest, was interviewed by first responders and told them the boat capsized, Deputy Rob Dillion, a spokesman with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, told the Press Democrat. Hours after the boy was found, searchers located the body of a teenager in the water, Read said.
- Five members of a family and a friend were on a blue-and-white Bayliner that set out from Bodega Bay at 3pm Saturday, the first day of the recreational Dungeness crab season. The group was fishing for crab and was expected to return to shore by 7pm, Read said. When they didn't show up, a family member contacted the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, which in turn contacted the Coast Guard, he said.
- The search effort involving crews from eight local, state, and federal agencies was suspended Sunday evening but could resume if new information emerges that could help officials narrow the search, which covered more than 2,100 square miles, Read said. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult to make and never done lightly," said US Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Michael L. Zapawa, who also coordinated the search and rescue.
- One man is dead and another is missing after another sinking in the Bodega Bay area. Authorities said their boat capsized Monday morning. A small craft advisory is in effect along the area's coastline, with strong gusts causing waves as high as 12 feet. "I know it's hard because it's opening weekend of crab season and everyone is excited, but please take these warnings seriously," Sonoma County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Misti Wood tells the Press Democrat. "It's not worth losing your life."
