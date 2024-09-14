These Are the Happiest US States

Ever wonder where the happiest Americans live? According to WalletHub's ranking of the happiest states, Hawaii lives up to its reputation for rainbows and sunshine. In a new report, they used 30 metrics to assess joy in all 50 states. "The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather," says Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst. Here are the top 10 that inspire the biggest smiles, as well as the 10 least happy states:



Happiest



Hawaii (No. 1 in "Emotional & Physical Well-Being" category) Maryland New Jersey Utah (No. 1 in "Work Environment," "Community & Environment" categories) Delaware Minnesota Connecticut Idaho Nebraska Massachusetts