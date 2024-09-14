These Are the Happiest US States

In WalletHub's ranking, the Aloha State takes the top spot for joy
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 14, 2024 5:30 AM CDT
10 Happiest States in America
Rainbow over the Hawaii skyline.   (Getty/rebelml)

Ever wonder where the happiest Americans live? According to WalletHub's ranking of the happiest states, Hawaii lives up to its reputation for rainbows and sunshine. In a new report, they used 30 metrics to assess joy in all 50 states. "The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather," says Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst. Here are the top 10 that inspire the biggest smiles, as well as the 10 least happy states:

Happiest

  1. Hawaii (No. 1 in "Emotional & Physical Well-Being" category)
  2. Maryland
  3. New Jersey
  4. Utah (No. 1 in "Work Environment," "Community & Environment" categories)
  5. Delaware
  6. Minnesota
  7. Connecticut
  8. Idaho
  9. Nebraska
  10. Massachusetts

Least Happy

  1. Kentucky
  2. Mississippi
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Alabama
  5. Alaska
  6. New Mexico
  7. Tennessee
  8. West Virginia (last in "Work Environment" category)
  9. Arkansas (last in "Emotional & Physical Well-Being" category)
  10. Louisiana
View the full list here. (WalletHub also ranks the best state to live in.)

