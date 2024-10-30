Teens' Math Finding Was Once Thought to Be Impossible

Two young women from New Orleans who amazed mathematicians two years ago by coming up with a new trigonometric proof of the 2,000-year-old Pythagorean theorem have repeated the feat multiple times. A peer-reviewed paper from Ne'Kiya Jackson and Calcea Johnson published in the American Mathematical Monthly Journal outlines their original proof, four more, and a method that they say leads to at least five more.

Their proofs demonstrate that "the square of a right triangle's longest side equals the sum of the squares of the two shorter sides," per Smithsonian. The theorem has been proven many times over thousands of years with algebra and geometry, but experts say using trigonometry is "particularly challenging because trigonometry as a field is essentially based on Pythagoras' theorem; thus using trigonometry to prove the theorem typically requires what mathematicians call 'circular reasoning," CNN reports. Jackson and Johnson wrote that none of the theorems they used, however, "have already assumed the Pythagorean theorem to be true."