US Confirms Iran Is Holding an Iranian-American Journalist

An Iranian-American journalist who once worked for a US government-funded broadcaster is believed to have been detained by Iran for months now, US authorities confirmed Sunday, further raising the stakes as Tehran threatens to retaliate over an Israeli attack. The imprisonment of Reza Valizadeh, acknowledged to the AP by the US State Department, came as Iran marked the 45th anniversary of the American Embassy takeover and hostage crisis on Sunday. It also followed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatening both Israel and the US the day before with "a crushing response" as long-range B-52 bombers reached the Middle East in an attempt to deter Tehran.

Valizadeh had worked for Radio Farda, an outlet under Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that's overseen by the US Agency for Global Media. In February, he wrote on X that his family members had been detained in an effort to force his return to Iran. In August, Valizadeh apparently posted two messages suggesting he had returned to Iran despite Radio Farda being viewed by Iran's theocracy as a hostile outlet. "I arrived in Tehran on March 6, 2024. Before that, I had unfinished negotiations with the (Revolutionary Guard's) intelligence department," the message read in part. "Eventually I came back to my country after 13 years without any security guarantee."

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that Valizadeh had been detained. The Human Rights Activists News Agency, which monitors cases in Iran, said that he had been detained on arrival to the country earlier this year, but later released. He was then rearrested and sent to Evin prison, where he now faces a case in Iran's Revolutionary Court. The State Department said it was "aware of reports that this dual US-Iranian citizen has been arrested in Iran" when asked about Valizadeh. "We are working with our Swiss partners who serve as the protecting power for the United States in Iran to gather more information about this case," the State Department said. "Iran routinely imprisons U.S. citizens and other countries' citizens unjustly for political purposes." Meanwhile, thousands at the gate of the former US Embassy in Tehran chanted "death to America" and "death to Israel."