SUV Kills 9 at Festival Before Crowd Grabs Suspect

An SUV driven into a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver killed at least nine people on Saturday night, setting off panic in the streets before the crowd seized and held a suspect for police. Canadian authorities, who have not released the number of people injured, said they do not suspect it was an act of terrorism, the BBC reports. The deaths prompted mourning in the Philippines as well as Canada. One witness expressed anger afterward, per CBC. "I am mad at whoever did that because why would you do that?" Joshua Polintan said. "I don't know if it was a hate crime ... but it was just wrong."