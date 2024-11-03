Live From New York, It's Kamala Harris

It was just another Saturday night with SNL trotting out Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, and ... Kamala Harris as Kamala Harris. The vice president made an unannounced appearance on the Cold Open of the final episode of Saturday Night Live before Tuesday's election, dropping off the campaign trail in swing states to quickly fly to New York City. Air Force Two diverted in the air from a scheduled stop in Detroit and instead landed at La Guardia, giving Harris just enough time to get at to 30 Rock about 8pm and rehearse before the 11:30pm live broadcast, reports the AP.