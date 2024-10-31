House Speaker on Defense After 'No ObamaCare' Remark

President Biden isn't the only big name in DC who's catching flak for remarks made in the final stretch of Election 2024. Appearing at a GOP campaign rally on Monday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, House Speaker Mike Johnson broached the subject of 2010's Affordable Care Act, aka ObamaCare, a target of Republican ire and repeal efforts for years—and hubbub soon ensued. More:

"Health care reform's going to be a big part of the agenda," Johnson said, per the Washington Post, noting that Republicans want to "fix things." When someone in the audience asked, "No ObamaCare?," Johnson replied, "No ObamaCare. The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that." NBC News has video. Further remarks: Johnson added that a "docs caucus" made up of GOP physicians who serve in the House have a "menu of options" to pull from, "including a sweeping overhaul," per NBC and the New York Times. "We want to take a blowtorch to the regulatory state. ... Trump's going to go big."