After Biden's 'Garbage' Remark, a Debate About an Apostrophe

Kamala Harris made the closing argument for her campaign on Tuesday night—and might be wishing President Biden hadn't done the same. Shortly before Harris spoke from the Ellipse outside the White House, Biden joined a virtual Harris campaign call with Voto Latino and made reference to comedian Tony Hinchiffe framing Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" at former President Trump's Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden. Biden's comment, as it was initially reported: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American." The White House later said Biden actually used the word "supporter's." How things unfolded: