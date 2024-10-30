Politics / President Biden After Biden's 'Garbage' Remark, a Debate About an Apostrophe White House says president was not calling Trump supporters 'garbage' By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Oct 30, 2024 8:59 AM CDT Copied President Joe Biden speaks during an event about his Investing in America agenda, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the Dundalk Marine Terminal in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Kamala Harris made the closing argument for her campaign on Tuesday night—and might be wishing President Biden hadn't done the same. Shortly before Harris spoke from the Ellipse outside the White House, Biden joined a virtual Harris campaign call with Voto Latino and made reference to comedian Tony Hinchiffe framing Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" at former President Trump's Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden. Biden's comment, as it was initially reported: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American." The White House later said Biden actually used the word "supporter's." How things unfolded: From the GOP: Fox News reports condemnation came quickly from Republicans. It quotes JD Vance as calling Biden's words "disgusting," saying, "Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country." Sen. Tom Cotton also referenced Harris in his response, saying, "Kamala Harris was deeply outraged by a comedian's joke. If she has any decency or integrity, she will condemn her partner Joe Biden's despicable statement calling half the country garbage." From Trump: References to Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" line from a 2016 fundraiser quickly emerged, including from Trump himself. He had this to say at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania. "Remember Hillary? She said 'deplorable' and then said 'irredeemable,' right? But she said 'deplorable.' That didn't work out. 'Garbage' I think is worse. But he doesn't know—you have to please forgive him. Please forgive him. For he not knoweth what he said." From Biden: The president tried to reframe his words on X: "Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation." From the White House: CBS News reports the White House tried to say it was a misunderstanding of punctuation. It released a transcript that noted the word "supporters" was actually "supporter's," with Biden referring to Hinchcliffe and his joke. story continues below From the transcript: The full passage, per the transcript: "And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." Well, let me tell you something. I don't—I—I don't know the Puerto Rican that—that I know—or a Puerto Rico, where I'm fr—in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's—his, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been." The Times' view: The New York Times writes that "regardless of his intent, Mr. Biden's words sparked backlash against his party and effectively moved the spotlight—at least temporarily—away from Vice President Kamala Harris on the evening in which she delivered the closing argument of her campaign." (More President Biden stories.) Report an error