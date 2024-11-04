In Major Pakistani City, Smog Is 'Apocalypse' Level

Pakistan's second-largest city has closed schools for the week, not that students will be able to go outside. The air pollution in Lahore is now second-worst in the world only to New Delhi, India, according to the Swiss outfit IQAir, reports Reuters. Consider that an Air Quality Index above 301 is considered hazardous to health and that at one point on Sunday, Lahore's moved north of 1,000, reports the New York Times. The city's concentration of the pollutant PM2.5 is nearly 30 times higher than WHO safety guidelines.