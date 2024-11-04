Politics / Election 2024 Roughly Half the Electorate Has Already Voted More than 75M people have cast their ballots By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 4, 2024 8:06 AM CST Copied "I Voted Today" stickers are seen during early in-person voting in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Voting stations will surely be packed on Tuesday, but not nearly as packed as they might have been: Almost half the amount of people who voted in 2020 already have cast their ballots, reports Axios. Big number: 75 million had voted as of Sunday, or 48% of the 154.6 million who voted in 2020. States: Nine states have logged votes from more than 50% of their eligible voters, per the New York Times. That includes the swing states of Georgia and North Carolina, which already are at around the 80% mark. When all is said done, voting is expected to be historically high, though likely a bit under the 2020 record. Red vs. blue voters: It's not an easy figure to track because not all states report registration data, but the parties appear to be fairly close in getting out the early vote. Democrats were at 37.9% and Republicans at 36.2%. Gender: Women appear to be outvoting men, accounting for 53% to 44% of the known vote, per USA Today. That could be troubling to the Donald Trump campaign: The Wall Street Journal spells out how young men could push Trump to victory—provided they actually show up to vote. An NBC News poll shows the former president up by 18 points among men, and Harris up 16 points among women. (More Election 2024 stories.) Report an error