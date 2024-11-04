Roughly Half the Electorate Has Already Voted

Voting stations will surely be packed on Tuesday, but not nearly as packed as they might have been: Almost half the amount of people who voted in 2020 already have cast their ballots, reports Axios.

Big number: 75 million had voted as of Sunday, or 48% of the 154.6 million who voted in 2020.

75 million had voted as of Sunday, or 48% of the 154.6 million who voted in 2020. States: Nine states have logged votes from more than 50% of their eligible voters, per the New York Times. That includes the swing states of Georgia and North Carolina, which already are at around the 80% mark. When all is said done, voting is expected to be historically high, though likely a bit under the 2020 record.