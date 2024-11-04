In Putin's Backyard, a Pro-Western President Wins 2nd Term

Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu has won a second term in a pivotal presidential runoff against a Russia-friendly opponent, in a race that was overshadowed by claims of Russian interference, voter fraud, and intimidation in the European Union candidate country. With nearly 99% of votes counted in the second round of the presidential election held Sunday, Sandu had 55% of the vote, according to the Central Electoral Commission, compared to 45% for Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general who was backed by the pro-Russia Party of Socialists. The result will be a major relief for the pro-Western government, which strongly backed Sandu's candidacy, and her push for closer Western ties on Moldova's path toward the EU, reports the AP .

"Moldova, you are victorious! Today, dear Moldovans, you have given a lesson in democracy, worthy of being written in history books. Today, you have saved Moldova!" Sandu said in claiming victory after midnight. She went on to claim that her country's vote had faced an "unprecedented attack" through dirty money, vote-buying, and electoral interference "by hostile forces from outside the country" and criminal groups. Speaking before the final vote count, Stoianoglo told the media that "everyone's voice deserves respect." When polls closed locally at 9pm, turnout stood at more than 1.68 million people—about 54% of eligible voters.

On Sunday, Moldovan police said they had "reasonable evidence" of organized transportation of voters—illegal under the country's electoral code—to polling stations from within the country and overseas. Stanislav Secrieru, the national security adviser, wrote on X: "We are seeing massive interference by Russia in our electoral process," which he warned had a "high potential to distort the outcome" of the vote. Secrieru later added that the national voter record systems were being targeted by "ongoing coordinated cyberattacks." Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean said that people nationwide had received "anonymous death threats via phone calls."

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moldova applied to join the EU. It was granted candidate status in June of that year, and in summer 2024, Brussels agreed to start membership negotiations. The sharp westward shift irked Moscow. (More Moldova stories.)