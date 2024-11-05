University Ravaged by Suspected Food Poisoning

It wasn't a fun weekend for scores of students at a New Zealand college, after suspected food poisoning caused "carnage" across campus. On Tuesday, the University of Canterbury confirmed that more than 100 students in two of its student residences were stricken by diarrhea and bouts of vomiting on Sunday night, leading to "vomit dripping down building windows and students abandoning exams to dash to the [bathroom]" the next day, reports the Guardian . Per local media, some of the students, who are in the midst of end-of-semester tests, woke up in the middle of the night to terrible stomachaches and found others on line in the lavatories with the same issue.

"All the toilets were pretty much booked up this morning when I got up," one student tells the Press. "Some did not make it [to the bathroom] and vomited off their balconies, leaving a film of fluids splattered on the windows," the Guardian notes. Another student tells RNZ that he was sick for 12 hours straight and is now scared to eat in the dining hall. "A lot of people aren't going," he says. "We all went to McDonald's last night." Although a cause for the illness has yet to be determined, Stuff reports that the students became sick after eating chicken souvlaki in the cafeteria.

"Our working assumption is that the cause was shredded chicken served as part of a meal," New Zealand Food Safety chief Vincent Arbuckle tells RNZ. "The amount of time between the food being eaten and symptoms appearing (about 11 hours) is consistent with unsafe handling practices around cooling, reheating, and hot holding of the meat. We are working to confirm this." The university is offering affected students electrolytes, bottled water, and packaged meals upon request, as well as an opportunity to apply for special consideration to make up any tests they'd missed. UniLodge, which runs the two student residences, says it's working with the university, the nation's public health service, and dorm caterers to confirm the cause. (More food poisoning stories.)