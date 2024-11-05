Victims: Giuliani Surrendered Apartment—but It Was Empty

It's Election Day 2024, but the 2020 election continues to live on for Rudy Giuliani: As CNN reports, the former New York City mayor must now report to federal court on Thursday in the defamation case brought against him by two Georgia election workers. As ordered by a judge , Giuliani surrendered his $6 million Manhattan apartment to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. The problem: They say the cupboards, and nearly everything else, were bare, leading to a complaint from lawyers for the mother-daughter duo that Giuliani is squirreling away his assets. Giuliani owes the pair nearly $150 million.

Per a letter that attorney Aaron Nathan sent the judge: "Save for some rugs, a dining room table, some stray pieces of small furniture and inexpensive wall art, and a handful of smaller items like dishes and stereo equipment, the Apartment has been emptied of all of its contents." Further, per NBC New York, Giuliani isn't disclosing the location of assets he's been ordered to surrender. "That silence is especially outrageous given the revelation that Defendant apparently took affirmative steps to move his property out of the New York Apartment in recent weeks, while a restraining notice was in effect and while a turnover motion was pending with respect to that property," wrote Nathan.

Assets in question include sports memorabilia (including four Yankees World Series rings that Team Giuliani says he gave to his son), 26 luxury watches, expensive furniture, and a 1980 Mercedes-Benz.