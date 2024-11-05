Trump Votes, Dubs Campaign 'Best of the 3'

Former president casts his ballot in Palm Beach
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 5, 2024 12:00 PM CST
Trump Gets His 'I Voted' Sticker
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks after voting on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Trump and wife Melania cast their ballots together Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida, a state he is expected to win. He expressed optimism overall in comments to reporters. "Look, I ran a great campaign," Trump said, per the Hill. "I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one but something happened. And this was the best. I would say this was the best campaign we've run."

As for the idea that the race wouldn't be decided tonight, he said, "It should never happen. A thing like that should never happen." The Guardian notes Kamala Harris voted by mail in California. The Palm Beach Daily News reports that after voting at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, the Trumps headed to Mar-a-Lago, where they are scheduled to be until 10pm, at which point they will join the Trump campaign's Election Night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach. (More Election 2024 stories.)

