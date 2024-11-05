Trump Votes, Dubs Campaign 'Best of the 3'

Former President Trump and wife Melania cast their ballots together Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida, a state he is expected to win. He expressed optimism overall in comments to reporters. "Look, I ran a great campaign," Trump said, per the Hill. "I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one but something happened. And this was the best. I would say this was the best campaign we've run."