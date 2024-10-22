Judge Orders Giuliani to Turn Over Apartment, Car, TV

The 2024 election is almost upon us but Rudy Giuliani is still paying for 2020. A federal judge has ordered the former New York City mayor to turn many of his assets, including his Manhattan penthouse apartment, over to two Georgia election workers he defamed after the 2020 election, CNN reports. The judge's order also includes $2 million in legal fees Giuliani says he is owed by the Trump campaign, along with cash in three Citibank checking accounts, jewelry, "various items of furniture," a TV, sports memorabilia including a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, and a 1980 Mercedes formerly owned by Lauren Bacall.

The election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, were awarded $148 million by a federal jury in December last year. During the trial, Giuliani doubled down on his false claims, saying everything he had said about the women changing votes was true. He filed for bankruptcy after the verdict but a judge, citing "uncooperative conduct," dismissed the case in July, opening the door for creditors including Freeman and Moss to go after his assets. Under the order issued Tuesday, Giuliani has to turn over the Manhattan apartment,within seven days, the AP reports. Giuliani listed the apartment for sale last year and recently cut the price from $6.5 million to $5.1 million, the Guardian reports.

Giuliani has also been ordered to turn over 26 watches, including one that was given to him by his grandfather. Judge Lewis Liman has yet to decide whether Giuliani can keep his Palm Beach condo or his World Series rings, reports CNN. Liman ruled that the women "are entitled as a matter of law" to try to collect the Trump legal fees. Giuliani had sought to delay attempts to collect until after the election, saying it could create the "confusing" impression that he was suing Trump, the Washington Post reports. (More Rudy Giuliani stories.)