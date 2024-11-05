He Created a Retail Giant, Then Gave Away Billions

One of the men behind an American retail behemoth has died. The Home Depot on Tuesday announced cofounder Bernard "Bernie" Marcus has died at age 95. With a net worth of about $7.4 billion, per Bloomberg's Billionaires Index , Marcus was an ardent supporter of former President Trump and gave millions to GOP campaigns over the years. CNN reports that Marcus met Arthur Blank while working at the California chain Handy Dan Home Improvement. When new management took over, both lost their jobs and decided to start a chain with bigger stores outfitted with more knowledgeable staff. The Home Depot was created in 1978. Marcus served as CEO through 1997 and as company chair until 2002.

Among Marcus' notable philanthropic efforts: the creation of the Marcus Autism Center at Emory University and a $250 million grant that helped fund the opening of the acclaimed Georgia Aquarium in 2005. Indeed, the Atlanta Journal Constitution's obituary begins with these great lines: "He was lousy with tools but built the world's largest chain of hardware stores. He never owned a home aquarium but created the planet's biggest fish tank." The Washington Post in 2019 reported that Marcus said he planned to give away nearly his entire fortune, and had already donated $2 billion at that point. The Chronicle of Philanthropy listed Marcus as America's 10th biggest donor in 2023, with $233 million in giving for the year.

The Home Depot says what Marcus brought remains part of the company's DNA: "He was a master merchant and a retail visionary. But even more importantly, he valued our associates, customers and communities above all. He's left us with an invaluable legacy and the backbone of our company: our values." NBC News reports that legacy also includes plenty of jobs: The Home Depot employs nearly 500,000 people. (More obituary stories.)