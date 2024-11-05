Provisional Ballots Could Make a Big Difference in Swing State

If the vote in Pennsylvania today is as close as it was in 2016 and 2020, we could be hearing a lot about provisional ballots and "ballot curing" in the days to come. Voters who make mistakes on their mail-in ballots can cast provisional ballots on Election Day in a process known as "ballot curing." Provisional ballots can also be cast on Election Day by people with outstanding mail-in ballots, and there were around 390,000 outstanding as of Monday, NBC News reports. In 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the state by around 44,000 votes. In 2020, President Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by around 80,000 votes.