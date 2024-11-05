Man With Flare Gun, Blowtorch Arrested at Capitol

Authorities say they're still trying to figure out what a man arrested at the Capitol Tuesday morning with a blowtorch and a flare gun was planning. US Capitol Police said that during security screening at Capitol Visitor Center around 12:30pm, officers noticed that the man smelled of gasoline and found the torch and flare gun in his backpack, NBC Washington reports. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said the man also had two water bottles filled with some kind of accelerant, reports the Washington Post .

The suspect, a 28-year-old from Michigan, was arrested at the scene. Sources tell the Post that he had posted videos indicating an interest in the Israel-Hamas war. According to Fox 5, he was carrying a 25-page "manifesto" with anti-government and anti-Israel statements. Manger said "it's hard to tell" whether the man had planned to set himself on fire, noting that he had not doused all of his clothing in accelerant. "There is no indication right now that it had anything to do with the election," Manger said. The Capitol was shut down to tours for the rest of the day. (Security was stepped up at many DC buildings ahead of Election Day.)