DC Braces for Election Day Unrest

"No need for any alarm." That was a recent message from the chief of police in the nation's capital, assuring locals there are no current credible threats of violence around Election Day, or thereafter, that have emerged. But in DC and around the country, authorities are putting in place security measures at high-profile venues and election offices, a preemptive measure against possible unrest that may arise during or following the presidential election.

The Washington Post reports that 8-foot-high metal fences were put up by the Secret Service over the weekend around the White House and Treasury Department compound, as well as outside the grounds of the Naval Observatory (where Vice President Kamala Harris lives), and Lafayette Square. The agency also is said to be putting in place protective measures around the West Palm Beach convention center near Mar-a-Lago where former President Trump will be holding his election night gathering. Additional measures: Street closures are planned starting Monday evening in advance of Harris' election night party at Howard University. Local businesses spooked by the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol have also boarded up their buildings or otherwise erected barriers to stave off any trouble in the wake of the final voting day of the election.